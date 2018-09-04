THE CORONAS ANNOUNCE TWO CHRISTMAS SHOWS AT THE OLYMPIA THEATRE

TICKETS FOR 3rd & 4th DECEMBER GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 9AM

The Coronas’ legendary gigs at the Olympia have almost become part of the Christmas calendar now.

Whether you were at their very first show there ten years ago or ‘the one where the power cut’ in 2010, you’ll know how magical these up close and personal shows are.

This year, The Coronas have something special planned to mark a decade of Olympia shows.

As always, tickets for the two shows are expected to fly out this Friday.

Danny O’Reilly says “We’re so excited to be coming back this year to the Olympia. It’s hard to believe we’ve been playing this venue for 10 years. We’re heading off on tour next week all around America, Canada and then Australia but knowing that we’re coming home at Christmas with these gigs to look forward to is an amazing feeling. We’re gonna plan something special for the gigs to thank our fans for continuing to come back and spend these deadly nights with us”

General tickets from €33.50 including booking fee and restoration levy go on general sale this Friday at 9am