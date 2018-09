WE CAN’T WAIT! 😍

“I’m thrilled to release the Nina Cried Power EP on September 6th. This collection of songs is an example of what I’ve been working on in the last while and will be a small taste of what is to be expected from the upcoming album.”

Hozier plays a special run of intimate live shows this week in Dublin’s Academy Theatre. All proceeds for the shows will go to the charities Safe Ireland, One In Four and The Peter McVerry Trust.