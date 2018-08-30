Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, August 30

!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’

Grimes – ‘Medieval Warfare’

Foo Fighters – ‘Breakout’

Fontaines DC – ‘Boys In The Better Land’

Santigold – ‘You’ll Find A Way’ (Switch & Sinden Remix)

Rusangano Family – ‘Heathrow’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘XXX’

U2 – ‘Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses’

Plutonic Dust – ‘Bright Light’

Hostess – ‘Frustration’

Interpol – ‘Narc’

Interpol – ‘Flight Of Fancy’

Daithi – ‘In My Darkest Moments’

Hour 2:

Daithi – ‘Mary Keane’s Intro’

Blood Orange – ‘Best To You’

Blood Orange – ‘Out Of Your League’

Cocteau Twins – ‘Cherry Coloured Funk’

Somebody’s Child – ‘Make You Alright’

The Frank & Walters – ‘1234567’

The Frank & Walters – ‘After All’

The Asteroid Galaxy Tour – ‘Apollo’

Deerhunter live at Primavera Sound 2018:

‘Helicopter’

‘Take Care’

Fields – ‘Get Worse’

Elaine Malone – ‘You’

Alice In Chains – ‘No Excuses’

Alice In Chains – ‘All I Am’