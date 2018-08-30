Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, August 30
!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’
Grimes – ‘Medieval Warfare’
Foo Fighters – ‘Breakout’
Fontaines DC – ‘Boys In The Better Land’
Santigold – ‘You’ll Find A Way’ (Switch & Sinden Remix)
Rusangano Family – ‘Heathrow’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘XXX’
U2 – ‘Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses’
Plutonic Dust – ‘Bright Light’
Hostess – ‘Frustration’
Interpol – ‘Narc’
Interpol – ‘Flight Of Fancy’
Daithi – ‘In My Darkest Moments’
Hour 2:
Daithi – ‘Mary Keane’s Intro’
Blood Orange – ‘Best To You’
Blood Orange – ‘Out Of Your League’
Cocteau Twins – ‘Cherry Coloured Funk’
Somebody’s Child – ‘Make You Alright’
The Frank & Walters – ‘1234567’
The Frank & Walters – ‘After All’
The Asteroid Galaxy Tour – ‘Apollo’
Deerhunter live at Primavera Sound 2018:
‘Helicopter’
‘Take Care’
Fields – ‘Get Worse’
Elaine Malone – ‘You’
Alice In Chains – ‘No Excuses’
Alice In Chains – ‘All I Am’