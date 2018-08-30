2FMLIVE WITH JENNY GREENE & THE RTÉ CONCERT ORCHESTRA BRING SELL OUT SET BACK TO THE INEC KILLARNEY

***TICKETS €49.50 ON SALE FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 7TH 9AM***

Last year the roof was lifted off the INEC Killarney with two sell out shows and 2FM is delighted to announce that 2FM Live with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra are returning to the INEC Killarney on Friday 7 December to do it all over again.

The collaboration has sold out shows all over the country and will perform their last show of 2018 at Ireland’s biggest venue outside of Dublin, the INEC Killarney.

Joining Jenny Greene and the 48-piece Concert Orchestra at the INEC will be Killarney born singer Gemma Sugrue, conductor Gavin Murphy and guest DJ JJ Hartigan.

Anyone who has witnessed Jenny Greene in action with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra has witnessed something special and don’t miss your chance to head along to the INEC Killarney, December 7th.

Tickets for this set at the INEC Killarney go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, September 7th from 10am. Doors will open at 7pm with the gig set to start at 8pm at the INEC Killarney – Friday, 7th December 2018.

Tickets available from www.inec.ie 064 6671555 or Ticketmaster outlets nationwide, 24 hr Hotline: 0818 719 300 24 hr, and online: www.ticketmaster.ie