Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, August 29
Skepta – ‘Pure Water’
Phoenix – ‘1901’
DJ Shadow – ‘The Number Song’
Christine & The Queens – 5 Dollars’
Interpol – ‘Number 10’
Girl Band – ‘Lawman’
Garbage – ‘Queer’
Tebi Rex – ‘Peggy’s Bus’
Coldplay – ‘Shiver’
Coldplay – ‘God Put A Smile Upon Your Face’ (def Inc Remix)
Blood Orange – ‘Hope’
Super Extra Bonus party – ‘Switzerland’
Alt-J (feat: Danny Brown) – ‘Deadcrush’ (Alchemist and Trooko Remix)
Hour 2:
Fatboy Slim – ‘The Rockafeller Skank’
Fatboy Slim – ‘Mi Bebe Masoquista’
HAPPYALONE – ‘Bodybags’
Ghostpoet – ‘Trouble & Me’
Plutonic Dust – ‘Hoops’
Plutonic Dust interview
Plutonic Dust – ‘Eskimo Kiss’
Gossip – ‘Heavy Cross’
Bullet Girl – ‘Wasted’
REWS – ‘Shine’
Alice In Chains – ‘Ranier Fog’
Regurgitator – ‘I Like Your Old Stuff Better Than Your New Stuff’
BlackboxRed – ‘Julie’
Le Boom – ‘Coma’ (Late Night Edit)