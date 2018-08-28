Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, August 28
Janelle Monae – ‘Crazy Classic Life’
Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’
Bicep – ‘Rain’
The Prodigy – ‘Invaders Must Die’
DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’
Blood Orange – ‘Saint’
Plutonic Dust – ‘Kill For Gold’
Interpol – ‘Probably Matters’
Julian Plenti – ‘Only If You Run’
Hvmminbyrd – ‘Prisms’
The Frames – ‘Evergreen’
The Felonies – ‘Hollywood’
Pale Waves – ‘Eighteen’
Hour 2:
Rejjie Snow – ‘Rainbows’
A. Smyth – ‘Second Moon’
Engine Alley – ‘Summertime Is Over’
Funeral Suits – ‘All Those Friendly People’
MYTH – ‘Maiden’
Fangclub – ‘High’
Alice In Chains – ‘Red Giant’
Suli – ‘Karma’
Bon Voyage – ‘African Voices’
Kavinsky (feat: Lovefoxx) – ‘Nightcall’
Odetta Hartman – ‘Spit’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘Can’t We Pretend’
Robocobra Quartet – ‘You’ll Wade’
Atoms For Peace – ‘Reverse Running’