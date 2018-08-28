Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, August 28

Janelle Monae – ‘Crazy Classic Life’

Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’

Bicep – ‘Rain’

The Prodigy – ‘Invaders Must Die’

DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’

Blood Orange – ‘Saint’

Plutonic Dust – ‘Kill For Gold’

Interpol – ‘Probably Matters’

Julian Plenti – ‘Only If You Run’

Hvmminbyrd – ‘Prisms’

The Frames – ‘Evergreen’

The Felonies – ‘Hollywood’

Pale Waves – ‘Eighteen’

Hour 2:

Rejjie Snow – ‘Rainbows’

A. Smyth – ‘Second Moon’

Engine Alley – ‘Summertime Is Over’

Funeral Suits – ‘All Those Friendly People’

MYTH – ‘Maiden’

Fangclub – ‘High’

Alice In Chains – ‘Red Giant’

Suli – ‘Karma’

Bon Voyage – ‘African Voices’

Kavinsky (feat: Lovefoxx) – ‘Nightcall’

Odetta Hartman – ‘Spit’

Sorcha Richardson – ‘Can’t We Pretend’

Robocobra Quartet – ‘You’ll Wade’

Atoms For Peace – ‘Reverse Running’