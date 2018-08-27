Ben Foden has announced his divorce from his wife Una Healy on the dating app Bumble.

He wrote in his bio that he’s looking for someone who ‘isn’t uptight or bossy’.

It comes after the couple announced they were parting ways following rumours he had cheated on Una with PR girl, Becky Milne.

The profile is verified and includes three smiling headshots.

His bio reads: ‘Heading Stateside in December. Never believe in making plans, let’s just see what happens and how things go. If you’re uptight and bossy I’m not for you. Getting divorced. 2 little people who are my world”