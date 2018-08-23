Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, August 23
Daft Punk – ‘Robot Rock’
Bad Sounds – ‘Couldn’t Give It Away’
Pete Pamf – ‘Tripping In The Meadow’
Lydia Ford – ‘Bittersweet’
The Verve – ‘Bittersweet Symphony’
Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’
Marlowe – ‘Lost Arts’
Outkast – ‘Ms. Jackson’
Off Bloom live at Eurosonic:
‘Hey Bae’
‘Falcon Eye’
Mitski – ‘Come Into The Water’
Nnic – ‘Pillars’
Prince – ‘Sign O The Times’
KILNAMANA – ‘Wonderful Ego’ (HRRSN Remix)
Massive Attack & Young Fathers – ‘Voodoo In MY Blood’
Hour 2:
Rusangano Family – ‘Soul Food’
Radiohead – ‘Everything In Its Right Place’
Wastefellow – ‘Philosophy Plastic’
HAPPYALONE – ‘Bodybags’
The Rahs – ‘Survival’
Interpol – ‘PDA’
Interpol – ‘The Rover’
Fangclub – ‘High’
Death Cab For Cutie – ‘Autumn Love’
Freya Ridings live at Eurosonic:
‘Lost Without You’
‘Ultraviolet’
James Vincent McMorrow – ‘Me & My Friends’
Helena Hauff – ‘Qualm’
Orbital – ‘Adnans’