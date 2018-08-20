Dan’s Playlist – Monday, August 20
The Muppets – ‘The Muppet Show Theme’
The Black Keys – ‘Lonely Boy’
Cosha – ‘Do You Wanna Dance?’
!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’
Bloodhound Gang – ‘The Bad Touch’
Hvmmingbyrd – ‘Prisms’
Saul Williams – ‘Talk To Strangers’
Long Tail – ‘Make It Your Own’
Incubus – ‘Wish You Were Here’
King Kong Company – ‘iPop’
O Emperor – ‘Don Quixote’
Death Cab For Cutie – ‘Summer Years’
ONUKA – ’19 86’
St. Vincent – ‘Los Ageless’
Ships – ‘Where We Are’
Hour 2:
Robert Plant & The Sensational Spaceshifters – ‘Rainbow’
Led Zeppelin – ‘Whole Lotta Love’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Wolfstooth’
Kurt Vile – ‘Loading Zone’
Everything Is Recorded – ‘She Said’
Orbital – ‘P.E.T.R.O.L.’
Helena Hauff – ‘Qualm’
Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’
Ailbhe Reddy – ‘Shame’
Tricky – ‘Tricky Kid’
Mitski – ‘A Pearl’
wolloW – ‘Daylight’
The Redneck Manifesto – ‘Black Apple’
Jape – ‘Yeh’