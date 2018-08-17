Share the Dream, 2FM’s Counting you down to todays Euromillions Jackpot which is heading for €100 Million!!!!

2fm’s getting the ball rolling! Ahead of tonights Euromillions with thousands of euro in cash to giveaway from the National Lottery!

In case you didn’t hear Tuesday’s EuroMillions Jackpot wasn’t won so it’s ROLLOVER TIME and now today’s EuroMillions Jackpot is heading for € 100 million!!

This is your chance to share the dream ! Provided you play before 7.30 this evening of course!

We’re celebrating this massive draw with a very nice cash give-away of our own with thousands of euro in cash being given away across 2fm today!

RTE Competition terms and conditions apply see here