Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, August 16
Aretha Franklin – ‘Think’
Aretha Franklin with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – ‘Respect’
Aretha Franklin – ‘Rock Steady’ (Danny Krivit Edit)
Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’
King Bones – ‘Party Animals’
Chvrches – ‘Heaven/Hell’
New Order – ‘Tutti Frutti’
The Duke Spirit – ‘Everybody’s Under Your Spell’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
Oasis – ‘Rock N Roll Star’
Phare – ‘September 808’
Daithi (feat: Sei) – ‘In My Darkest Moments’
Hour 2:
Kendrick Lamar (feat: U2) – ‘XXX’
The Vryll Society – ‘Inner Life’
U2 – ‘Some Days Are Better Than Others’
Elephant – ‘Happy’
Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’
Shame live at Montreux:
‘One Rizla’
‘Human’
‘The Lick’
The Prodigy (feat; Kool Keith) – ‘Diesel Power’
Gabe Gurnsey – ‘Heavy Rubber’
Engine Alley – ‘Infamy’
Molly Sterling – ‘Stripped Down’
Aretha Franklin – ‘Rollin’ In The Deep’
Aretha Franklin – ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’