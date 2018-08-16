Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, August 16

Aretha Franklin – ‘Think’

Aretha Franklin with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – ‘Respect’

Aretha Franklin – ‘Rock Steady’ (Danny Krivit Edit)

Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’

King Bones – ‘Party Animals’

Chvrches – ‘Heaven/Hell’

New Order – ‘Tutti Frutti’

The Duke Spirit – ‘Everybody’s Under Your Spell’

Liers – ‘Universal Female’

Oasis – ‘Rock N Roll Star’

Phare – ‘September 808’

Daithi (feat: Sei) – ‘In My Darkest Moments’

Hour 2:

Kendrick Lamar (feat: U2) – ‘XXX’

The Vryll Society – ‘Inner Life’

U2 – ‘Some Days Are Better Than Others’

Elephant – ‘Happy’

Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’

Shame live at Montreux:

‘One Rizla’

‘Human’

‘The Lick’

The Prodigy (feat; Kool Keith) – ‘Diesel Power’

Gabe Gurnsey – ‘Heavy Rubber’

Engine Alley – ‘Infamy’

Molly Sterling – ‘Stripped Down’

Aretha Franklin – ‘Rollin’ In The Deep’

Aretha Franklin – ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’