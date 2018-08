Beyoncé has shared a BTS video of her epic Vogue September cover shoot via her instagram…

The video features Blue Ivy and the twins, Rumi and Sir as well as a look behind her makeup and location of the day.

The video was directed by 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell, who also shot the photographs of Beyoncé for the issue.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 14, 2018 at 6:29pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 14, 2018 at 6:28pm PDT