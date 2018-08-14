Serena Williams launching her own Off-White x Nike collection

Serena has teamed up with fashion heavyweight Virgil Abloh…

Virgil teased a collab at the start of this week and now Nike have officially announced the anniversary collection.

The upcoming project that will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open. Designed by Virgil Abloh called the “Queen” Collection. It will include black and white tennis dresses emblazoned with the designer’s signature Helvetica branding, a bomber jacket, bag, silver PE of the NikeCourt Flare 2, and versions of Abloh’s Blazer and Air Max 97 with gradient midsoles.

“With Serena, we have one of our generation’s most powerful, inspiring athletes as the muse,” said Abloh. “I was trying to embody her spirit and bring something compelling and fresh to tennis.”