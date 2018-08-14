Love Island’s Samira and Frankie have split up

It seems official now! After a video leaked reportedly showing Frankie cheating in a club, Samira has broken things off…

A rep for Samira has said “Samira will be taking some time out from her relationship with Frankie to focus on herself and future work opportunities.”

It continues to say…

“They have spoken in depth about the recent events and Samira feels a break for now is the best thing for both of them so they can see what the future holds.”

We are sad for Samira who had a tough time finding love in the Love Island villa however we know she’ll come out on top!