Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, August 14
Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
Bad Sounds – ‘Couldn’t Give It Away’
Ian Brown – ‘F.E.A.R.’
Lydia Ford – ‘Bittersweet’
Shame – ‘Gold Hole’
Humanzi – ‘Fix The Cracks’
Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
Aretha Franklin with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – ‘Respect’
Aretha Franklin – ‘Rock Steady’
Tebi Rex – ‘Peggy’s Bus’ (Session)
The Vryll Society – ‘Light At The Edge Of The World’
Pillow Queens – ‘Puppets’
The Felonies – ‘Hollywood’
Garbage – ‘Milk’ (Wicked Mix feat: Tricky)
Hour 2:
Garbage – ‘Empty’
Vulpynes – ‘Sublingual’
WUSA (feat: IIVES) – ‘Ghost’
HAVVK – ‘Glass’
Engine Alley – ‘Telescope Girl’
Engine Alley – ‘No Guitar’
Inhaler – ‘I Want You’
Tebi Rex – ‘Foundations’ (Session)
Fia Moon – ‘Settle Down’
Gabe Gurnsey – ‘Ultra Clear Sound’
Kid Loco (feat: Katrina Mitchell) – ‘Love Me Sweet’
VerseChorusVerse – ‘Queen To Pawn’
And So I Watch You From Afar – ‘Eat The City, Eat It Whole’