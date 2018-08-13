Hozier has just announced 3 intimate gigs

Hozier has just announced 3 intimate Irish rehearsal dates…

Hozier has revealed on his Facebook 3 dates in The Academy, Dublin where fans will get to attend live rehearsal shows on the 3rd, 5th and 7th of September.

All proceeds from these live rehearsals will go to Safe Ireland, One in Four Ireland and the Peter McVerry Trust.

Tickets are on sale this Friday from Hozier.com