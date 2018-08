Dan’s Playlist – Monday, August 13

Janelle Monae – ‘Dirty Computer’

Massive Attack – ‘Everywhen’

HAPPYALONE – ‘Bodybags’

Confidence Man – ‘Try Your Luck’

Ultramagnetic MCs – ‘Traveling At The Speed Of Thought’

DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’

Danger Mouse (feat: Run The Jewels & Big Boi) – @Chase Me’

Danger Mouse & Daniele Luppi (feat: Jack White) – ‘Two Against One’

Spies – ‘Ho Chi Minh’

Jape – ‘Yeh’

The Vryll Society – ‘Course Of The Satellite’

U2 – ‘Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way’ (Beck Remix)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Shame & Fortune’

Liers – ‘Host’

Hour 2:

Goldfinger – ‘99 Red Balloons’

Scala & Kolacny Brothers – ‘Creep’

Vicktor Taiwò – ‘Spectrum’

Engine Alley – ‘Diamond Gill & Crazy Jane’

Thundercat – ‘Final Fight’

Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’

Ghostpoet – ‘Freak Show’

PJ Harvey – ‘You Said Something’

Lauren Guillery – ‘You Led Me On’

Fangclub – ‘High’

Zwan – ‘Honestly’

Roe – ‘Dear Thomas’

Pugwash – ‘Sunshine True’

Joan As Police Woman – ‘Damned Devotion’

DJ Seinfeld – ‘U Hold Me Without Touch’