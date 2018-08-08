HWCH announce 2018 line-up!

As our Tracy Clifford announced today, HWCH have revealed their line-up for 2018…

Out of over 600 applications, the 50 acts that will make HWCH18 are listed below!

1000 Beasts

A. Smyth

AE MAK

Alan Finan

Awkward Z

Bad Bones

Beauty Sleep

Bicurious

Brenna Carroll

Chanele McGuinness

Crook

Damola

Darce

Evans Junior

Feather Beds

Flynn

Hand Models

Hunkpapa

I Have A Tribe

Jack O’ Rourke

Josh Gray

Joshua Burnside

Just Mustard

Kitt Philippa

Laoise

Leila Jane

Malojian

Maria Kelly

Molly Sterling

New Atlas

New Pagans

Ódú

Owen Denvir

Pearly

Pillow Queens

Roe

Rosa Nutty

Sam Wickens

Sean OB

Silverbacks

Sonja Sleator

Tadgh

The Wood Burning Savages

Thumper

Tim Chadwick

Tiz McNamara

TRUE TIDES

Wastefellow

Wild Youth

Xo Mo