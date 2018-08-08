HWCH announce 2018 line-up!
As our Tracy Clifford announced today, HWCH have revealed their line-up for 2018…
Out of over 600 applications, the 50 acts that will make HWCH18 are listed below!
1000 Beasts
A. Smyth
AE MAK
Alan Finan
Awkward Z
Bad Bones
Beauty Sleep
Bicurious
Brenna Carroll
Chanele McGuinness
Crook
Damola
Darce
Evans Junior
Feather Beds
Flynn
Hand Models
Hunkpapa
I Have A Tribe
Jack O’ Rourke
Josh Gray
Joshua Burnside
Just Mustard
Kitt Philippa
Laoise
Leila Jane
Malojian
Maria Kelly
Molly Sterling
New Atlas
New Pagans
Ódú
Owen Denvir
Pearly
Pillow Queens
Roe
Rosa Nutty
Sam Wickens
Sean OB
Silverbacks
Sonja Sleator
Tadgh
The Wood Burning Savages
Thumper
Tim Chadwick
Tiz McNamara
TRUE TIDES
Wastefellow
Wild Youth
Xo Mo