Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
HOCKEY – Irish Women’s Team win silver at the World Cup
Hugh Cahill and Gary Murphy discuss the Irish Women’s Team’s massive achievement and have some reaction from the homecoming.
🏅
GAA – Hurling Review
Hugh Cahill and Gary Murphy are joined by Shane McGrath to look back on the weekend’s All-Ireland Hurling semi-final replay between Galway and Clare.
🏐
GAA – Football Review
Bernard Flynn and John Casey join Hugh Cahill and Gary Murphy to look back on all of the games in the final round of the Super 8s.
🏐
ATHLETICS – European Para-Swimming Championships coming to Ireland.
Hugh Cahill and Gary Murphy talk to Miriam Malone and Dave Malone of Paralympics Ireland about the European Para Swimming Championships that are set to take place in Ireland later this year.
🏊♂️