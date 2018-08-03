Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight?
SOCCER – Irish clubs in Europe and The Airtricity League
Damien O’Meara and Alan Cawley chat about how the Irish clubs faired in Europe during the week and about this week’s round of games in The Airtricity League.
⚽
HOCKEY – Irish Women’s Team into the Semi-Finals of the World Cup
Nigel Ringland of the BBC chatted to Greg Allen about this Irish Team’s progress and their chances in the Semi-Final against Spain.
🏅
GAA – Hurling and Football Previews
Damien O’Meara and Alan Cawley preview the weekends GAA action with Damian Lawlor and Seán Moran.
🏐
ATHLETICS – Leon Reid joins the Irish team
Greg Allen talks to Leon Reid after his International transfer to Ireland gets approved.
🏅
RACING – Galway Races and Glorious Goodwood
Damien O’Meara and Donn McClean discuss all things racing, from Galway to Goodwood.
🏇