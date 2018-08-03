BREAKING! NEW ACTS ANNOUNCED FOR ELECTRIC PICNIC

THE BEST JUST GOT BETTER!!

The Prodigy Start The Dance at Electric Picnic as the final line-up is revealed

THE PRODIGY – PICTURE THIS – WALKING ON CARS

THE CORONAS – GAVIN JAMES – DEATH GRIPS – MAVIS STAPLES

DJ KOZE – DENIS SULTA – SLEAFORD MODS – MALL GRAB

MAGGIE ROGERS – GOMEZ – ASH – COLTER WALL

CLOVES – KOJO FUNDS – THE ORIELLES – VERSATILE – HUDSON TAYLOR

WYVERN LINGO – DELORENTOS – KING KONG COMPANY

MIK PYRO – WILD YOUTH – HAMSANDWICH – HERMITAGE GREEN –

bülow – KOJAQUE – KRYSTAL KLEAR – MANGO X MATHMAN

LOVE ZOMBIES – RYAN McMULLAN – COLUMBIA MILLS – TEBI REX

BRAND NEW FRIEND – Æ MAK – LAOISE – SORCHA RICHARDSON

PALE RIVERS – STATE LIGHTS

For all those lucky enough to have secured a ticket for this year’s eclectic Electric Picnic, what a Firestarter way to kick off your weekend as The Prodigy are announced as the latest addition to this year’s spectacular Electric Picnic line-up.

And in a year where Irish music continues to expand as fast as the universe can hold, we are beyond excited to announce the phenomenal Picture This who will join the best ever Irish Picnic line-up including …… Walking on Cars, The Coronas, Gavin James, Ash, Versatile, Hudson Taylor, Wyvern Lingo, Delorentos, King Kong Company, Mik Pyro, Wild Youth, HamsandwicH, Hermitage Green, Kojaque, Krystal Klear, Mango X Mathman, Ryan McMullan, Columbia Mills, Tebi Rex, Brand New Friend, Æ MAK, Laoise, Sorcha Richardson, Pale Rivers and State Lights.

So with only 27 days to go ’til we swing open the gates to the stunning 600 acres of rolling fields on the beautiful Stradbally Estate, we can as always expect the unexpected from Ireland’s favourite music and arts festival. From the weird and wonderful characters of Trailer Park, the tranquil whimsical wonderland that is The Hazel Wood, to the creative oasis within the heart of Electric Picnic – The Body & Soul Village. With much more on offer and a picnic basket full of hidden delights it’s not surprising that Electric Picnic has captivated the festival hearts of the nation, making it the country’s most popular Music and Arts Festival.

Electric Picnic is completely sold out and subject to licence