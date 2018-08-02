Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
HORSE RACING – Galway Race Week
Donn McLean and Johnny Ward join Hugh Cahill and Gary Murphy to discuss all of the action from Day 4 of the Galway Races and look ahead to Day 5.
GAA – Hurling Preview and Tipperary Management Resignation
Hugh Cahill and Gary Murphy are joined by Larry O’Gorman and Johnny Ward to preview this weekend’s semi-final replay and to give reaction to the news that the Tipperary management and backroom team have stepped down.
BOXING – Jason Quigley’s WBA Middleweight Title Fight
Eric Donovan joins Hugh Cahill and Gary Murphy on the phone to discuss the latest developments of Jason Quigley’s shot for the WBA Middleweight Title.
GOLF – In the Rough
Gary Murphy and Hugh Cahill discuss the latest from the Barracuda Championship.
EYE ON AMERICAN – Golf and American Football
Gary Murphy and Hugh Cahill are joined by Jeff Shepard to chat about Tiger v Mickleson and the stories coming out of American colleges regarding domestic abuse.
