Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
GAA – Quick Hurling Review and Football Preview
With the final round of the Super 8s this weekend, Bernard Flynn and Seán Cavanagh join Hugh Cahill to look ahead to this week’s games after a quick recap of last weekend’s hurling semi-finals.
HORSE RACING – Galway Race Week
Hugh Cahill is joined by Donn McLean and Johnny Ward to discuss all of the action from Day 3 of the Galway Races and look ahead to Day 4.
SOCCER – Soccer News Roundup
Mark Langdon joined Hugh Cahill and Alan Cawley to discuss all the latet soccer news. They covered transfer news, chatted about the Premier League clubs’ Pre-Season and England’s World Cup Bid
SOCCER – New Owner at Bray Wanderers
Hugh Cahill and Alan Cawley are joined on the line by Bray Wanderers new owner and chairman, Niall O’Driscoll to discuss the state the club is in now and his plans for the club’s future.
