Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
HURLING – All Ireland Semi
Ollie Moran and Mark Landers join Alan Cawley and Kenneth Egan to look ahead to this weekends All Ireland Semi Finals.
⚾
BOXING – Katie returns with Pay-Per-View
Kenneth Egan talks us through Katie Taylors return and again the return of Pay-Per-View.
🥊
RUGBY – Rugby Sevens
Rob Vickerman joins the panel to look back at Ireland performance in the recent Rugby 7’s and look ahead to opportunities to qualify again.
🏉
SOCCER – League of Ireland Book.
Brian Kennedy joined the panel to give us a preview of his book “One Team, One Dream, Won Friday Night”. 40 stories from 40 fans of 40 clubs.
⚽