Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, July 25
Rejjie Snow – ‘Charlie Brown’
MGMT – ‘Kids’
Beth Ditto – ‘Ooh La La’
Liers – ‘Host’
Veruca Salt – ‘Seether’
Baba Stiltz – ‘Maze’
FKA Twigs – ‘Two Weeks’
Bicurious – ‘Fake News’
Interpol – ‘Narc’
Yonaka – ‘F.W.T.B.’
Skepta – ‘Pure Water’
Beck – ‘Que Onda Guero’ (Islands Remix)
U2 – ‘Love Is Bigger Than Anything In It’s Way’ (Beck Remix)
Communions – ‘Come On, I’m Waiting’
Talos – ‘D.O.A.M.’
Hour 2:
Paul Alwright – ‘Giants’
Tricky (feat: Martina Topley-Bird) – ‘Pumpkin’
Raf Rundell – ‘Ric Flair’
Will De Burca – ‘Electric Light’
Villagers – ‘Passing A Message’
Villagers interview (Eurosonic 2013)
Villagers – ‘My Lighthouse’
Rue Royale – ‘Signs Are All Good’
Fiona Apple – ‘Sleep To Dream’
Bokito – ‘How Dare You’
PyPy – ‘She’s Gone’
Pete Pamf – ‘Tripping In The Meadow’
Meltybrains – ‘Wiggly Worm’
Prince – ‘Batdance’