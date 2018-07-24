Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
GOLF – Look back at the open.
Greg Allen and Gary Murphy join to look back and review the results from the British Golf Open.
🏌️♂️
SOCCER – Latest Transfer News.
Mark Langdon joins the panel to discuss some of the transfer news breaking from the transfer window. Mark also talks about Ozil leaving the national team citing racism.
⚽
HURLING – Preview
Alan Kerins and Anthony Daly join to preview this weekends All Ireland Hurling Championship game between Galway and Clare.
⚾