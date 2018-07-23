Wyveryn Lingo, Ships, Cathy Davey and more set for new festival
A brand new festival is set to debut this August featuring a stellar line-up of Irish musicians…
We’ve Only Just Begun is taking place over August the 10th -12th in Whelan’s, Dublin with DJ sets from Wyvern Lingo and Aimie Mallon (Le Boom) plus live sets from Cathy Davey, Dreaming of Jupiter, Ships and many more.
Tickets from wavtickets.ie €10 per night or €20 for the weekend on sale now…
🌌 SUN 12th AUGUST 🌌@SorchaRichardsn
PLUS
☄️ @Roe_music
🔥 @AislinnLogan
💥 @DreamingOfJup
⚡️ Aimie Mallon (@weareleboom)
& MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED!
🎟 Sunday ticket €10 | W/end €20 on-sale NOW!https://t.co/UCbUqUwvmp@whelanslive#WeveOnlyJustBegun@Falling_Apple pic.twitter.com/267ZGzlaW2
— We've Only Just Begun Festival (@WOJBFestival) July 20, 2018
Friday 10th August
Cathy Davey
Wyvern Lingo (DJ Set)
Ships
Molly Sterling
Eve Belle
Dowry
Leila Jane
Saturday 11th August
Bitch Falcon
Vernon Jane
Girlfriend
Susie Blue
Amy Montgomery
Sunday 12th August
Sorcha Richardson
ROE
Aislinn Logan
Dreaming of Jupiter
Aimie Mallon (Le Boom) DJ Set