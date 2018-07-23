Wyveryn Lingo, Ships, Cathy Davey and more set for new festival

A brand new festival is set to debut this August featuring a stellar line-up of Irish musicians…

We’ve Only Just Begun is taking place over August the 10th -12th in Whelan’s, Dublin with DJ sets from Wyvern Lingo and Aimie Mallon (Le Boom) plus live sets from Cathy Davey, Dreaming of Jupiter, Ships and many more.

Tickets from wavtickets.ie €10 per night or €20 for the weekend on sale now…

Friday 10th August

Cathy Davey

Wyvern Lingo (DJ Set)

Ships

Molly Sterling

Eve Belle

Dowry

Leila Jane

Saturday 11th August

Bitch Falcon

Vernon Jane

Girlfriend

Susie Blue

Amy Montgomery

Sunday 12th August

Sorcha Richardson

ROE

Aislinn Logan

Dreaming of Jupiter

Aimie Mallon (Le Boom) DJ Set