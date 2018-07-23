Sound of the Nation

Georgia and Sam make their love official on TV

Recent Love Island contestants, Georgia and Sam are doing their press run…

This morning they appeared on Good Morning Britain where Sam made it official on the telly!

The couple have had a bumpy ride so far, especially when it comes to everyone questioning Georgia’s loyalty. But it looks like she’s proved everyone wrong and shown she is in fact #loyal.

 

 

 