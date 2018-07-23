Georgia and Sam make their love official on TV
Recent Love Island contestants, Georgia and Sam are doing their press run…
This morning they appeared on Good Morning Britain where Sam made it official on the telly!
The couple have had a bumpy ride so far, especially when it comes to everyone questioning Georgia’s loyalty. But it looks like she’s proved everyone wrong and shown she is in fact #loyal.
#LoveIsland's Sam and Georgia have made it official on #GMB pic.twitter.com/PIjK3UmGlY
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 23, 2018
Love Island: “we’re a show about helping to find love”
Georgia and Sam: “we’re falling for each other” #loveisland : pic.twitter.com/URxOsU7dqs
— anna 💥 (@annapow93) July 19, 2018
So glad that Georgia and Sam have decided to leave. They tried, they tested and ultimately they only wanted each other. Hopefully this will stop all the hate towards Georgia. She gave us entertainment and she has showed she wanted her man and not the money. #loveisland
— Nicola Ironside (@nicola_ironside) July 18, 2018