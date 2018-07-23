Georgia and Sam make their love official on TV

Recent Love Island contestants, Georgia and Sam are doing their press run…

This morning they appeared on Good Morning Britain where Sam made it official on the telly!

The couple have had a bumpy ride so far, especially when it comes to everyone questioning Georgia’s loyalty. But it looks like she’s proved everyone wrong and shown she is in fact #loyal.

#LoveIsland's Sam and Georgia have made it official on #GMB pic.twitter.com/PIjK3UmGlY — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 23, 2018

Love Island: “we’re a show about helping to find love” Georgia and Sam: “we’re falling for each other” #loveisland : pic.twitter.com/URxOsU7dqs — anna 💥 (@annapow93) July 19, 2018