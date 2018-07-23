Dan’s Playlist – Monday, July 23
Sofi Tukker – ‘Greed’
No Doubt – ‘Hella Good’
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
Tebi Rex – ‘Peggy’s Bus’
Ash – ‘Folk Song’
Ash – ‘Confessions In The Pool’
Nosaj Thing – ‘Aquarium’
Kids See Ghosts – ‘Fire’
Deltron 3030 (feat: Zack De La Rocha) – ‘Melding Of Minds’
DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’
Sex Pistols – ‘Pretty Vacant’
AE Mak – ‘Love Flush’
Ebony Bones – ‘I See I Saw’
Jape – ‘Replays’
ONUKA – ‘Vidlik’
Hour 2:
U2 – ‘Vertigo’
Orchid Collective – ‘Otherside’
Villagers – ‘Earthly Pleasure’
Gorillaz x SUPERORGANISM – ‘Humanity x SUPERORGANISM’ mix
SUPERORGANISM – ‘Reflections On The Screen’
The B-52’s – ‘Rock Lobster’
Super Extra Bonus Party – ‘Purple Heart’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘Science Fiction’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘Diamonds Are Forever’
Aine Cahill – ‘Beauty Is A Lie’
James Vincent McMorrow – ‘Down The Burning Ropes’
James Vincent McMorrow – ‘Me & My Friends’
SOnance Hotel – ‘Stained Glass Soul’
George Clinton – ‘Atomic Dog’