Danny Dyer has been spotted at the airport so we think he’s going on Love Island?

This only makes sense right?

Danny Dyer has been spotted at the airport by a random bystander who posted a photo on twitter.

Danny Dyer has been reportedly seen at a airport, we hope he’s going into the villa! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/YPb7oPfU7F — Love Island Reactions (@LIReactions) July 22, 2018

Now of course every Love Island fan is assuming he MUST be en route to Mallorca to drop into the villa? We’ll just have to wait and see, this could all be untrue.

Danny Dyer being seen at an airport is the most exciting thing ever! I CANNOT WAIT #loveisland — Christina (@christinaadores) July 23, 2018

im just waiting for the ep on Love Island where danny dyer comes in!!! that will be TV gold right there 😂🙌🏻 #watchoutjack — natasha lovie ✨ (@natashaloviexo) July 23, 2018