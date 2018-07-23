Ariana Grande defends naming a song ‘Pete’ on her new album

Ariana Grande has responded to criticism from fans over her naming a track after her fiance Pete…

Teasing her new album ‘Sweetener’ Ariana responded to hate she received from trolls. She reminded them that he’s her fiance, adding, this is her album, she’s honest and emotional artist and a human being, and if her openness in her work isn’t for you that’s ok she won’t be offended.

Sweetner is due out August 17th…

Ariana Grande has unveiled the tracklist for her highly anticipated fourth studio album — "Sweetener.” The album is set for an August 17th release. pic.twitter.com/lOYqUe5hhS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 19, 2018