Sound of the Nation

Ariana Grande defends naming a song ‘Pete’ on her new album

Ariana Grande defends naming a song ‘Pete’ on her new album

Ariana Grande has responded to criticism from fans over her naming a track after her fiance Pete…

Teasing her new album ‘Sweetener’ Ariana responded to hate she received from trolls. She reminded them that he’s her fiance, adding, this is her album, she’s honest and emotional artist and a human being, and if her openness in her work isn’t for you that’s ok she won’t be offended.

Sweetner is due out August 17th…

my baaaaaby loves me 🌩

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

 