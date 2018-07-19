Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
GOLF – In The Rough
Greg Allen and Gary Murphy discuss the action and current standing at the British Golf Open.
SOCCER – Europa League and League of Ireland Pay crisis.
Tony O’Donoghue joins us live from the Oriel Park where Dundalk take on FCI Levadia Tallinn. He updates on team news and on the pay crisis in the League of Ireland.
ATHLETICS – Hockey
Graham Shaw, Head Coach of the Ireland Womens Hockey team and Katie Mullan, the team captain, join the panel to discuss the upcoming Women’s Hockey World Cup in London.
ATHLETICS – Paralympics swimming
Jonathan McGrath, a competing paralympian, joins us ahead of this weekend’s European Para Swimming Championships in Dublin.
