Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, July 19

The Alternative (with Dan Hegarty) – Thursday, July 19:

Justice – ‘Genesis’

Will De Burca – ‘Electric Light’

Le Galaxie – ‘Love System’

Caribou – ‘Sun’

The Valves – ‘Moon’

Shame – ‘Tasteless’

Melissa Auf Der Maur – ‘Followed The Waves’

The Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Stand Inside Your Love’

Æ MAK – ‘Love Flush’

Paul Alwright – ‘Giants’

Sinead O’Connor – ‘You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart’

Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’

Skepta – ‘Pure Water’

Hour 2:

The Prodigy – ‘No Good (Start The Dance)’

The Prodigy – ‘Need Some1’

Gesaffelstein – ‘Obsession’

U96 – ‘Das Boot’

SUPERORGANISM live at the Sonic Visions festival:

‘It’s All Good’

‘Nobody Cares’

‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’

‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’

Lucius – ‘Turn It Around’

The Frank & Walters – ‘1234567’

Alt-J – ‘3WW’

Public Service Broadcasting – ‘People Will Always Need Coal’

Marlowe – ‘Honest Living’

Chris Kabs – ‘Work It Out’

Jeff Martin – ‘Augustine’