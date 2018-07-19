Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, July 19
The Alternative (with Dan Hegarty) – Thursday, July 19:
Justice – ‘Genesis’
Will De Burca – ‘Electric Light’
Le Galaxie – ‘Love System’
Caribou – ‘Sun’
The Valves – ‘Moon’
Shame – ‘Tasteless’
Melissa Auf Der Maur – ‘Followed The Waves’
The Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Stand Inside Your Love’
Æ MAK – ‘Love Flush’
Paul Alwright – ‘Giants’
Sinead O’Connor – ‘You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart’
Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’
Skepta – ‘Pure Water’
Hour 2:
The Prodigy – ‘No Good (Start The Dance)’
The Prodigy – ‘Need Some1’
Gesaffelstein – ‘Obsession’
U96 – ‘Das Boot’
SUPERORGANISM live at the Sonic Visions festival:
‘It’s All Good’
‘Nobody Cares’
‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’
‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’
Lucius – ‘Turn It Around’
The Frank & Walters – ‘1234567’
Alt-J – ‘3WW’
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘People Will Always Need Coal’
Marlowe – ‘Honest Living’
Chris Kabs – ‘Work It Out’
Jeff Martin – ‘Augustine’