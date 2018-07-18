Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
SOCCER – League of Ireland pay update.
Alan Cawley, Pat Fenlon and Neal Horgan, Former Cork Player, discuss the updates on pay at both Bray Wanderers and Limerick FC.
⚽
GOLF – In the Rough
Greg Allen and Doug Fergusson join with updates on the British Golf Open.
🏌️♂️
Concusssion
Dr Michael Collins, an internationally renowned expert in sports-related concussion joins the panel for a discussion around sports injuries