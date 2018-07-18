Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, July 18

Foals – ‘Inhaler’

Major Lazer (feat: Santigold & Mr Lexx) – ‘Hold The Line’

Major Lazer (feat: Ezra Koenig) – ‘Jessica’

Vampire Weekend – ‘Mansard Roof’

DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’

Rage Against The Machine – ‘Sleep Now In The Fire’

Djaikovski (feat: MC Wasp & Ghetto Priest) – ‘Lion’s Den’

Silverbacks – ‘Dunkirk’

Sleep Thieves – ‘Aching Bones’

Robert John Ardiff – ‘The Fall’

Villagers – ‘A Trick Of The Light’

Villagers – ‘Down Under The Sea’

Jungle – ‘House In L.A.’

Bajjna – ‘Singing Like Reggae’

Hour 2:

Santigold – ‘Guns Of Brooklyn’

Whipping Boy – ‘When We Were Young’ (Philo Version)

Meltybrains? – ‘We Landed Here’

Lucius – ‘Nothing Ordinary’

Lucius interview

Lucius – ‘Monsters’

Slow Skies – ‘Realign’

The Avalanches – ‘Since I Left You’

Kyoto Love Hotel – ‘Still’

Maria Doyle Kennedy – ‘Little Bee’

Rejjie Snow – ‘Greatness’

Marlowe – ‘Tales From The East’

Daithi (feat: Sinead White) – ‘Falling For You’

Jorja Smith – ‘Lifeboats’

Ashley MacIsaac – ‘Sleepy Maggie’