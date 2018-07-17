Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
SOCCER – League of Ireland club payment, Champions League Preview.
Tony O’Donoghue joined Damien and Gary to update us on the pay situation at Bray Wanderers and Limerick FC. Tony also gave us a live preview of the Legia Warsaw Vs Cork City game.
SOCCER – World Cup and Transfer News.
Mark Langdon joined the panel to look back at what we learned from the World Cup and how to improve from that.
GOLF – In the Rough
Greg allen and Gary Murphy to preview the British Golf Open that kicks off this Thursday.
GAA – Hurling
Eddie Brennan and Anthony Daly join Damien and Gary to look ahead to this weekend’s games where Galway, Clare, Cork and Limerick are standing tall.
ATHLETICS – Irelands ahead.
Ian O’Riordan joins us to talk about Ireland excelling in Athletics including double silver at World U20 Athletics and Phil Healy becoming the first Irish woman to break 23 seconds in 200m.
