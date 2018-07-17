Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, July 17
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
The Rapture – ‘Get Myself Into It’
Will De Burca – ‘Electric Light’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Of Heart’
Nirvana – ‘Heart Shaped Box’
Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’
Ultramagnetic MCs – ‘Travelling At The Speed Of Thought’
DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’
Lucius – ‘Hey Doreen’
Anna Burch – ‘With Your Every Day’
Pugwash – ‘The Perfect Summer’
Hostess – ‘Frustration’
Portishead – ‘The Rip’
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
Hour 2:
Toy – ‘Endlessly’
Liers – ‘Host’
AC/DC – ‘Thunderstruck’
Fangclub – ‘High’
Marlowe – ‘Lost Arts’
Scary Eire – ‘Strength’
JyellowL – ‘Medusa’
Animal Collective – ‘My Girls’
Orchid Collective – ‘Otherside’
Warriors Of The Dysthoteque – ‘We’re Taking Control’
Super Extra Bonus Party – ‘Purple Heart’
alt-J – ‘Hit Me Like That Snare’
Phare – ‘Most Honourable Con’