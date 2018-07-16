Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
SOCCER – Bray Wanderers Update, World Cup Recap
Bray Wanderers players have not been paid by the 5pm deadline imposed by the FAI. PFAI Player Executive Ollie Cahill joins us for an update on the ongoing issue. Eamon Dunphy joined the panel to look back at a well fought World Cup where France came out on top.
GAA – Weekend Review
Bernard Flynn recaps a weekend of Super 8’s action. Who is too far behind already and why there was so much travel to see a game.
TENNIS – Wimbledon recap
Stephen Higgins of Crosscourtview.com is in to recap some of the Wimbeldon Highlights. Murray pulling out, Serenas return and a 21 hour game.
