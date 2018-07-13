Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
SOCCER – Bray Wanderers
Ollie Cahill, PFAI Player Executive, joins Johnny Ward and Alan Cawley to run through some of the developments surrounding funding for salaries at Bray Wanderers.
SOCCER – World Cup
With the world Cup Final on Sunday, Eamon Dunphy joins the panel to look ahead to what could happen between the England and France Sides.
GAA – Weekend Preview
Sean Moran and Damian Lawlor join Johnny Ward and Alan Cawley to look ahead to this weekends Super 8’s and Hurling Quarter-Finals.
FRIDAY NIGHT RACING
Donn McClean joins Johnny Ward for a racing run down from the Newmarket Racing.
