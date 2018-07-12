Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, July 12
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Heads Will Roll’
Jain – ‘Makeba’
HAPPYALONE – ‘Bodybags’
Tricky (feat: Martina Topley-Bird) – ‘Black Steel’
Brand New Friend – ‘Why Are You So Tired?’
Green Day – ‘American Idiot’
Jafaris – ‘Found My Feet’
Everything Is Recorded (feat: Giggs) – ‘Wet Looking Road’
Sampha – ‘(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano’
Hostess – ‘Frustration’
Public Image Limited – ‘Public Image’
Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
The Breeders live at Primavera Sound:
‘Cannonball’
‘Metagoth’
‘Gigantic’
Go March – ‘Chase’
Hour 2:
Orbital – ‘The Box’
Orbital – ‘You Lot’
Will De Burca – ‘Electric Light’
The Innocent Bystander – ‘The Complacency League’
Blink – ‘Planet Made Of Rain’
Silverbacks – ‘Dunkirk’
No Mono – ‘Tidal Flight’
Talos – ‘D.O.A.M’
U2 – ‘Electrical Storm’
Loma – ‘Black Willow’
The Vryll Society – ‘Light At The Edge Of Of The World’
True Tides – ‘Higher’
Republic Of Loose – ‘You Know It’
Max Cooper – ‘Identity’