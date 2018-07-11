Dan’s playlist – Wednesday, July 11
Grimes – ‘Medieval Warfare’
Le Galaxie – ‘L.I.E.’
Beck – ‘Devil’s Haircut’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
Rae & Christian – ‘Blazing The Crop’
Kids See Ghosts – ‘Kids See Ghosts’
BICEP – ‘Rain’
King Kong Company – ‘My Name Is Now’
Constant Supply – ‘Sanguine Lane’
The Breeders – ‘Cannonball’
The Breeders – ‘Wait In The Car’
Republic Of Loose – ‘Somebody Screamed’
Mik Pyro interview
Republic Of Loose – ‘Break!’
Katie Laffan – ‘Tastemaker’
Hour 2:
The Roots (feat: Cody Chesnutt) – ‘The Seed (2.0)’
Nosaj Thing – ‘Aquarium’
Gavin Friday – ‘Where’d Ya Go? Gone’
Buck 65 (feat: Gord Downie) – ‘Whisper Of The Waves’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Best Friend’
The Kills – ‘Cheap & Cheerful’
Hot Cops – ‘Belle Of The tar Pirs
‘A Litany’ Interview (with Danny & Paul)
Dott – ‘You Don’t Have To’
Future Kings Of Spain – ‘Hanging Around’
Uma & The Wandering Stars – ‘One Second’
Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’
Pixies – ‘Debaser’
Zola Daze – ‘Sun Bleached’
Little Green Cars – ‘Clair De Lune’