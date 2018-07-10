Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, July 10
U2 – ‘Love Is Bigger Than Anything In It’s Way’ (Beck Remix)
Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’
Tame Impala – ‘Elephant’
Courtney Barnett – ‘Pedestrian At Best’
C2C – ‘Down The Road’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Cookies’
Claptone (feat: Kele Okereke) – ‘Cruising (So They Say)’
Fia Moon – ‘The Fall’
Let’s Eat Grandma – ‘Falling Into Me’
Janelle Monae & Prince – ‘Givin’ Em What They Want’
Dam-Funk – ‘We Continue’
Fontaines DC – ‘Boys In The Better Land’ (Session)
Ash – ‘Confessions In The Pool’
Hour 2:
The Flaming Lips – ‘Silver Trembling Hands’
The Flaming Lips – ‘Do You Realize?’
Gorillaz (feat: Snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle) – ‘Hollywood’
Gorillaz (feat George Benson) – ‘Humility’
Tebi Rex – ‘Peggy’s Bus’
Dave Clarke (feat: Mark Lanegan) – ‘Charcoal Eyes [Glass Tears]’
Republic Of Loose – ‘Translation’
Flume (feat: Kai) – ‘Never Be Like You’
Fontaines DC – ‘My Childhood I’m Going To Be Big’ (Session)
Whipping Boy – ‘When We Were Young’
IBEYI x Emicida – ‘Hacia El Amor’
Proper Micro NV – ‘Dot Dot Dot’
Rejjie Snow – ‘23’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’
Moon Duo – ‘Slow Down Low’