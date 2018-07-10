Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, July 10

U2 – ‘Love Is Bigger Than Anything In It’s Way’ (Beck Remix)

Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’

Tame Impala – ‘Elephant’

Courtney Barnett – ‘Pedestrian At Best’

C2C – ‘Down The Road’

Jacknife Lee – ‘Cookies’

Claptone (feat: Kele Okereke) – ‘Cruising (So They Say)’

Fia Moon – ‘The Fall’

Let’s Eat Grandma – ‘Falling Into Me’

Janelle Monae & Prince – ‘Givin’ Em What They Want’

Dam-Funk – ‘We Continue’

Fontaines DC – ‘Boys In The Better Land’ (Session)

Ash – ‘Confessions In The Pool’

Hour 2:

The Flaming Lips – ‘Silver Trembling Hands’

The Flaming Lips – ‘Do You Realize?’

Gorillaz (feat: Snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle) – ‘Hollywood’

Gorillaz (feat George Benson) – ‘Humility’

Tebi Rex – ‘Peggy’s Bus’

Dave Clarke (feat: Mark Lanegan) – ‘Charcoal Eyes [Glass Tears]’

Republic Of Loose – ‘Translation’

Flume (feat: Kai) – ‘Never Be Like You’

Fontaines DC – ‘My Childhood I’m Going To Be Big’ (Session)

Whipping Boy – ‘When We Were Young’

IBEYI x Emicida – ‘Hacia El Amor’

Proper Micro NV – ‘Dot Dot Dot’

Rejjie Snow – ‘23’

Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’

Moon Duo – ‘Slow Down Low’