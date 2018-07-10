Sound of the Nation

The Black Eyed Peas are going on tour!

The Black Eyed Peas have announced they’re getting the ol gang back together…

Unfortunately they haven’t announced an Irish date which has us fuming! But we hope they’ll add a few more dates to their European tour, the first in 8 years.

Right now Fergie hasn’t been confirmed to join them but there are strong rumours she will be getting stuck in on a reunion.

Are the #BlackEyedPeas up to something? A reunion has long been rumoured. 👀

Check out the full list of European and UK dates below…