The Black Eyed Peas are going on tour!
The Black Eyed Peas have announced they’re getting the ol gang back together…
Unfortunately they haven’t announced an Irish date which has us fuming! But we hope they’ll add a few more dates to their European tour, the first in 8 years.
Right now Fergie hasn’t been confirmed to join them but there are strong rumours she will be getting stuck in on a reunion.
Check out the full list of European and UK dates below…
Your boys are back, Europe! The Masters Of The Sun Tour kicks off in October 2018. Pre-Sale begins on Wednesday (7/11) at 10:00am CET, General On-Sale starts on Thursday (7/12) at 10:00am CET. See you there ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Oqwjb4rh9S
— Black Eyed Peas (@bep) July 10, 2018