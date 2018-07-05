The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene | VIDEO: Acrobatic Archery… and Jenny was the target!

Today on the show things got a little scary…

James Patrice was in to tell us all about the Annual Laya Healthcare City Spectacular which is coming to Dublin and Cork this Summer.

Acrobatic Archery Performer Sara Twister was with him and gave us a little sneak preview of what we can expect from the event… we just didnt think it would involve Nicky or Jenny!

Check out the video!

