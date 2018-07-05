Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
GOLF – Irish Open
Greg Allen and Gary Murphy join us from the Irish Open in Ballyliffin with all the standings in the gold tournament.
🏌️♂️
GAA – Super 8 Structure Review and Hurling final Preview
Ian O’Riordan joins Eddie Brennan and alan Kerins to discuss the Super 8s away game restructure and look ahead to this weekends Hurling Finals.
🏐
Athletics – Calender Off Year and European Under 18s champs
David Gillick, an Irish international track and field athlete, joins us to look ahead to the Athletic year and potential for Team Ireland at the under 18s Championships.
🏅
EYE ON AMERICA
Jeff Shepard joins us to talk all sports American – Hotdog eating contests and LeBron James!
🏈