Christine and The Queens teases new music and name change

Christine and The Queens shares a taste off her new album…

She shared a teaser via her twitter of a new track which is due to drop today…

French songstress is due to drop her new record later this year, but has she also ditched the Queens part of her name and shortened it to Chris?

On her twitter and Instagram page, the “-tine and the Queens” bit of her moniker has been crossed out, leaving just “Chris”. About this she said “It’s interesting, the process of striking something out. It’s perverting something, but you don’t make it disappear.”