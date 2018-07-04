MAKE IT A Happy 4th JULY WITH A TRIP TO WASHINGTON FROM AER LINGUS to be won

By 7pm today Aer Lingus want to make it a VERY HAPPY 4th July for one 2fm listener!

We’re marking Aer Lingus’s “Independence Day” offer of €50 off return flights to North America booked today with another really nice offer of a chance to fly with Aer Lingus to the nation’s capital Washington DC!!

We’ve got Aer Lingus return flights and three night’s accommodation to be won TODAY by 7PM!!

As the line goes “Smart Flies Aer Lingus” and smart is what could win you a trip to Washington with our “All American Quiz”

Keep listening for all the details

RTE competitions terms and conditions apply – see here