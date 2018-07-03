Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, July 3
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Song To The Siren’
Will De Burca – ‘Electric Light’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Chaka Khan – ‘Like Sugar’
HAPPYALONE – ‘Oxygen’ (Session)
Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’
Wilt – ‘Dave You Were Right’
Lethal Dialect x JackKnifeJ (feat: Jess Kav) – ’26 Laws’
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘I Believe’
We Cut Corners – ‘The Specialist’ (Daithi Remix)
HAPPYALONE – ‘Hippy Campus’ (Session)
Gang Gang Dance – ‘Lotus’
R.E.M. – ‘Lotus’
Hour 2:
Jain – ‘Alright’
Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Ava Adore’
King Kong Company – ‘Involved’
Trans Am – ‘White Rhino’
HAPPYALONE – ‘In Ur Eyes’ (Session)
Gorillaz – ‘Idaho’
Blur – ‘She’s So High’
Long Tail – ‘More Of The Same’
Turn – ‘In Position’
Montauk Hotel – ‘Hands’
HAPPYALONE – ‘Haunted’ (Session)
Tricky – ‘Ghetto Star’
Christine & The Queens – ‘Girlfriend’
AE Mak – ‘I Walk’ (Phare Remix)
Richard Swift – ‘Lady Luck’