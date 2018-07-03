Bono and Kanye West song not being released

A track Bono recorded with Kanye West is reportedly not being released anytime soon…

The track was originally for producer Swizz Beatz new album however he decided last minute to cut it as it didn’t fit the vibe.

“It might be on my next record, but this particular record I wanted to occupy the ground floor, which I came from, polish that, and then let people come with me to the middle of the building or the penthouse or the roof, and then just start everything over again,” he said.

