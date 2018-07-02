Our Stephen celebrated Pride in style! 🏳️‍🌈

Little closeted 17 year old Stephen starting in RTÉ probably never thought this would happen. Big love to @rte2fm for saying yes when I asked if I could do 3 hours of music by LGBT+ artists and Irish queer voices introducing their favourite anthems on my show tomorrow. Happy Pride everyone #pride🌈

